BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Service and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to a super sweet boy: TicTac! TicTac is a small and kind boy who loves almost everyone and has no issue wearing clothing and costumes. He is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home.

Kern Living: Meet TicTac

Kern County Animal Services

