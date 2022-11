BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jose and his mother Maria, the co-owners of Monroy's Food Catering, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the reasons for starting Monroy's, learning how to cook, and Monroy's delicious menu. Monroy's Food Catering is a newer food establishment in Kern County that opened on Cinco de Mayo and serves a true variety of food, ranging from baked potatoes to tacos to aguas frescas.

