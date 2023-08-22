Kern Living: Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aguas El Negro
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with the owners of Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aguas El Negro!
Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 18:45:47-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with the owners of Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aguas El Negro!
Muchacho De Los Tacos and Aquas El Negro | KERN LIVING
Muchacho De Los Tacos
Instagram | Facebook
Aguas El Negro
Instagram
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.