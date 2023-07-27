BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with actor and motivational speaker Noel G, also known as Noel Gugliemi, about his humble beginnings in acting!

Noel is known for being in movies "Fast and the Furious," "Street Kings," "Dragged Across Concrete," "The Purge: Anarchy," "Bruce Almighty," and more. He has also been in TV shows, such as "The Walking Dead," "Monk," "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Training Day," "Black Jesus," "Bones," "The Cleveland Show," "CSI: Miami," "Angel," and "The Shield," as well as The Offspring's "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)" music video.

Noel G | KERN LIVING

Noel G

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | IMDb