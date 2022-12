BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jasmin Lobasso, a representative for the North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR), and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss NOR's adult sports leagues. NOR has opened registration for Adult Kickball and Adult Soccer and will open more sports leagues throughout 2023. NOR also offers youth programs, such as Youth Tennis.

