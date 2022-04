SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson invites you to a brand new pizza place located in Southwest Bakersfield. What makes this place so special is how much Indian culture is prevalent in this establishment. It's on the walls, it's in the pizza and even the fries. Check out Pizz-a-Perfection.

Kern Living: Pizz.A.Perfection

Pizz-a-Perfection

8500 Harris Rd, Bakersfield

(661) 836-5085

Facebook | Instagram