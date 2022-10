BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Misti Cole, her family, and host Ryan Nelson as they play with pigs and eat some delicious food from Poppi's Pastrami & More, Misti's food truck that uses local ingredients from various businesses around Bakersfield. Poppi's Pastrami & More is a local family-owned business that Misti started as a fall-back plan for her children's futures.

Kern Living: Poppi's Pastrami

Poppi's Pastrami & More

Facebook | Instagram