SPONSORED CONTENT — This past weekend Kern Living's Ryan Nelson experienced sports fandom on another level. The Raider Crusaders, also known as Raider Nation, gathered at Stramler Park in Bakersfield for their annual summer kickoff event. Now a lot of the stereotypes of Raider Nation were confirmed. He did see a lot of skull and cross bone tattoos but they did create a family fun experience that anyone can enjoy.

Kern Living: Raider Crusaders