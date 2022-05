SPONSORED CONTENT — There are a lot of people in Kern County who love coffee and love slushies and their teeth get stained. So Kern Living host Ryan Nelson visits Rosey Diamonds to talk about teeth whitening, tooth gems and ear candling.

Kern Living: Rosey Diamonds Teeth Whitening

Rosey Diamonds

4500 Shepard St., Suite B-5, Bakersfield

(661) 585-7361

Instagram