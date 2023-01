BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Bill and Tony Merz, the owners of San Rucci Winery, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the differences between a regular winery and an urban winery, the wine-making process, the photos on San Rucci wine bottles, Italian heritage, and the San Rucci Wine Club.

San Rucci Winery is Bakersfield's first urban winery.

Kern Living: San Rucci Winery

San Rucci Winery

