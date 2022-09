Join Sommore, the Diva of Contemporary Comedy, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Sommore's upcoming show at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, great food in Bakersfield, and the secret to her career's longevity.

Sommore will perform at the Fox Theater on September 24th. Tickets can be bought online or at the Fox Theater's box office.

Kern Living: Sommore

Sommore

