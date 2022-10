BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he crowns the winners of this year's Kern Living Spooky Szn costume contest!

For the KERO and 23ABC staff competition, the winner was Charr Davenport, one of the station's Digital Content Producers. The winner of the general Spooky Szn competition, a submission-based competition between viewers of 23ABC News and Kern Living, was Romany Pinto!

Happy Halloween from everyone here at Kern Living!