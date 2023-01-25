Kern Living: Stars Theatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Julie Verrell, Nick Ono, and Julie Gaines of Bakersfield's Stars Theatre as they sit with Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and give the details on Stars' performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The Stars cast will be performing a re-scripted version of the classic musical. The cast also talks about season ticket deals and the dinners available at the theatre.

Tickets to the show can be found online. The show will run from January 20th until February 11th.

