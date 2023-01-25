Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Stars Theatre

Stars Theatre
Kern Living
Stars Theatre
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:31:52-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Julie Verrell, Nick Ono, and Julie Gaines of Bakersfield's Stars Theatre as they sit with Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and give the details on Stars' performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The Stars cast will be performing a re-scripted version of the classic musical. The cast also talks about season ticket deals and the dinners available at the theatre.

Tickets to the show can be found online. The show will run from January 20th until February 11th.

Kern Living: Stars Theatre

Stars Theatre
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors

Win Tickets to Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night!