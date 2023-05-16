Watch Now
Kern Living: Summer with North of the River Recreation and Park District

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Jasmin LoBasso of the North of the River Recreation and Park District about NOR's summer programs, including summer camps and swimming lessons.
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 18:28:13-04

Segment Aired: May 16, 2023

North of the River | KERN LIVING

North of the River Recreation & Park District
