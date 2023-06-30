Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Super Nintendo World

While at Super Nintendo World, Ryan chats with Vice President of Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood, Jon Corfino, and Universal Studios Hollywood's Vice President of Culinary, Chef Julia Thrash.
23ABC's Ryan Nelson at Super Nintendo World
23ABC
23ABC's Ryan Nelson at Super Nintendo World
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 10:08:49-04

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he travels out to Hollywood to visit Universal Studios! Ryan's trip comes just in time for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World.

While visiting Super Nintendo World, Ryan chats with the Vice President of Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood, Jon Corfino, and Universal Studios Hollywood's Vice President of Culinary and Executive Chef, Chef Julia Thrash.

Super Nintendo World | KERN LIVING

Universal Studios Hollywood
Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School