BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he visits Kern County's local hockey team, the Bakersfield Condors, and chats with players Vincent Desharnais (#6) and James Hamblin (#11) about things they enjoy around Bakersfield, serious players, and the funniest Condor on the team. Both players also give good advice to youth who enjoy hockey and want to someday play.

Kern Living: The Bakersfield Condors

