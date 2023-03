BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he interviews some of the cast of the upcoming Stars Theatre production of "The Secret Garden." "The Secret Garden" tells the story of a young orphan girl who moves in with her reclusive uncle and his disabled son.

Tickets to the show can be found online. The show will run from Friday, March 3rd until Saturday, March 25th.

Kern Living: 'The Secret Garden' at Stars Theatre

Stars Theatre

