(KERO) — Join Ryan Nelson as he speaks with Jonathan McReynolds, a Grammy Award-winning Gospel musician, about the upcoming Stellar Awards.

McReynolds is best known for his Gospel songs, such as "God is Good," "Your World," "Make Room," and "Movin On." He has also appeared in the films "Favorite Son" and "A Wesley Christmas."

Stellar Awards | KERN LIVING

Jonathan McReynolds

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music | IMDb

The Stellar Awards

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook