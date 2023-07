BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he speaks with Christina Ruiz, the co-owner of restaurant chain Toasted, and Shana Williams, the Manager of Toasted's Panama Lane location, about breakfast and lunch!

Toasted is currently having its second annual Harry Potter Week event! The event will end on Mon, July 31.

Toasted | KERN LIVING

Toasted

Instagram | Facebook