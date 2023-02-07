Kern Living: 'True West' at Stars Theatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Stars Theatre actors Nolan Long and John Spitzer as they discuss the upcoming play "True West."

According to the Stars website, "True West follows the story of two estranged brothers, Austin and Lee. Austin has a successful budding career in the film industry. He offers to housesit for his mother, and decides to work on a new screenplay while he has some peace and quiet. Lee, unexpectedly shows up and proceeds to disrupt Austin's life."

Nolan Long plays Austin and John Spitzer plays Lee, the two main characters of the story.

Kern Living: 'True West' with Stars Theatre

Stars Theatre

