BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Chef Lino of Chef Lino's Grill and Catering as they try some delicious Valentine's Day meals. Chef Lino will have Valentine's Day specials available for anyone searching for the perfect meal for a special someone.

Kern Living: Chef Lino

Chef Lino's Grill and Catering

Facebook | Instagram