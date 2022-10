BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join co-owner of Vida Juicery, Emmanuel Rangel, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the history of Vida Juicery and the delicious and healthy juice options that Vida Juicery carries. Vida Juicery is a farm-to-bottle juicery that focuses on health while still achieving delicious taste.

Kern Living: Vida Juicery

Vida Juicery

Facebook | Instagram