HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Brad Taylor and Ali Gardner, both Warner Bros tour guides, as well as Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they visit the exhibits at Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood. There are exhibits for properties such as DC Comics, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Gilmore Girls.

Kern County residents qualify for the SoCal Discount at WB Studio Tour.

Kern Living: Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook