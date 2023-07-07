Watch Now
Kern Living: Winner of the Kern Living BBQ Competition, Mike's Backyard BBQ

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson, the owner of Salty's BBQ Jeff Salters, and Jasmin from the Bakersfield Market as they celebrate the winner of the Kern Living BBQ Contest: Mike's Backyard BBQ!
23ABC
Mike's Backyard BBQ
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 16:33:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson, Salty's BBQ owner Jeff Salters, and Jasmin from the Bakersfield Market as they celebrate the winner of the Kern Living BBQ Contest: Mike's Backyard BBQ!

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

