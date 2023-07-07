Kern Living: Winner of the Kern Living BBQ Competition, Mike's Backyard BBQ
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson, the owner of Salty's BBQ Jeff Salters, and Jasmin from the Bakersfield Market as they celebrate the winner of the Kern Living BBQ Contest: Mike's Backyard BBQ!
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 07, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO)
Mike's Backyard BBQ
Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
