BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits the "coolest place in town:" Yogurt Zone! While there, Ryan chats with owner Nathaniel Vallejo about the variety of sweet treats available at Yogurt Zone.

Yogurt Zone has recently added a Happy Hour! Happy Hour is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday.

YogurtZone | KERN LIVING

Yogurt Zone

Facebook | Instagram