LIVE from the Long Beach Community Foundation Garden

n California, most urban water use happens while watering outdoor landscapes. But saving water doesn’t mean giving up on a beautiful yard! Fall is the ideal season for replanting and beginning a yard transformation to create outdoor landscapes that are water efficient, as well as attractive AND low maintenance

Master Gardener and conservation expert Cris Sarabia joined us from the Long Beach Community Foundation Garden to share all the ways we can prepare for Fall and conserve water with a water-wise landscape.

About Cris Sarabia: Cris is currently working on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, restoring habitat for rare, endangered and threatened species. Also, Bilingual instructor with Greywater Action, serving as President on state board of California Native Plant Society, serving as a Vice-President for South Coast California Native Plant Society, Citizen Arborist with TreePeople, UCCE Los Angeles Master Gardener, and Horticultural Advisory Board Member for El Camino College. Holds a Masters in G.I.S., B.A. in Environmental Science and Policy and a Permaculture Design Certificate from The Permaculture Institute.

For more information visit: SaveOurWater.com and follow @saveourwater on Twitter and Instagram and @SaveOurWaterCA on Facebook.

KL: Cris Sarabia

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

