OYA New Earth and OYA Health with Mayan Metzler

Mayan Metzler is a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of OYA New Earth and OYA.health. He and his wife, Michala, are on a mission to change the consciousness of humanity. Mayan's journey has led to the creation of eco-resorts in various global locations and a platform that fosters a community of holistic wellness professionals and digital nomads. Their commitment to sustainable practices, coupled with a passion for connecting people, drives them to create transformative experiences and support individuals on their journey to a healthier, more conscious life.

KL: Mayan Metzler

