The Importance of Properly Fitting Shoes

Kern Living
Guarantee Shoe Center, Bakersfield
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SPONSORED CONTENT — Did you know one of the most important things you can do for yourself is get a comfy pair of shoes? Guarantee Shoe Center has been helping our community do just that for many years. Owner Rosco Rolnick joins Kern Living to talk about Guarantee Shoe Center, what kind of shoes they sell, what makes them different and the importance of properly fitting shoes.

Guarantee Shoe Center
Facebook
2101 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 325-8751

