Lawsuit accuses Taco Bell of falsely advertising 'Mexican Pizza,' 'Crunchwrap Supreme'

The complaint says that the chain's "Mexican Pizza" and "Crunchwrap Supreme" do not contain the same amount of meat and beans as what is shown in photos used for advertisements.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 01, 2023
(KERO) — A new lawsuit is accusing fast food restaurant chain Taco Bell of falsely advertising some of its menu items.

The complaint says that the chain's "Mexican Pizza" and "Crunchwrap Supreme" do not contain the same amount of meat and beans as what is shown in photos used for advertisements. The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

This is the latest complaint against a major chain restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings was sued over the size of their chicken wings in March. Meanwhile, McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are facing lawsuits over the size of their cheeseburgers.

