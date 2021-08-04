Ready-Set Back 2 School backpack giveaway bringing services to families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the school year approaches, 23ABC has partnered with Kern County Child Support Services for the 12th Annual Ready-Set Back 2 School backpack drive.

August is Child Support Awareness month and with school right around the corner, Child Support Services is looking to help families make sure they have the resources they need to start the school year off right.

“This year we’re really excited because we moved to the Kern County Museum so now not only with the children have an opportunity to come out and received a backpack but they will also have an opportunity to explore and learn a little more about our history," said Elizabeth Chavez, Child Support Services Director. "We really want the children to be present so they can pick the color of their backpack and explore the grounds.”

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Child Support Services held the giveaway in a drive-thru setting. Now that they are able to hold an in-person event, they decided to make the event even more memorable.

Chavez says they'll have vendors ready to answer questions and offer services to families. NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center will also be providing a STEM booth for students to enjoy.

“We understand that sometimes families have limited resources, so it's our joy and pleasure to be able to provide a backpack along with some items to start them out. It's not a big item but it's something to help reduce that financial burden," Chavez said.

The Ready-Set Back 2 School drive is happening tomorrow at the Kern County Museum from 9 a.m. to noon. It's open to all who want to come but children have to be present in order to receive a backpack.