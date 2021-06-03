23ABC In-Depth - How you can help the homeless beat the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — With Kern County still in a heat wave, 23ABC wanted to see what are some ways that people can help the homeless during the summer months.

So we took a deeper look and found some tips recommended by several homeless shelters across the U.S.

One thing to do is freeze bottled water and hand it out. The ice will melt slowly for drinking, but can also be used for general cooling.

Baseball hats, straw hats, or anything-with-a-brim --helps keep the sun off the face and out of the eyes, those are good things to donate as well.

You can also soak bandanas in cold water and give them out -- so that they can drape them around their neck or head, to bring down their body temperature.

And you can also give out bottles of sunscreen to help prevent sunburns.

As always, call 911 immediately, if you see anyone suffering from a medical emergency due to the heat.

You can learn more tips on helping those in need during the summer here as well as here.