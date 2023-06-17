Candlelight vigil for opioid overdose victims held in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A candlelight vigil was held Friday, June 16 in the City of Tehachapi to honor the families who have lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose.

According to the Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship in Tehachapi, there have been at least 25 people who have died due to a fentanyl overdose since January of 2022 in Tehachapi, with two of them happening just last month.

The vigil was held at Wren's Garden in Tehachapi.

IN-DEPTH: The real cost of synthetic opioids

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows a dramatic increase in deaths from overdose by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in recent years, jumping from 50 in July of 2018 to nearly 450 in July 2020.

CDPH says it's part of a shift in what the department calls a "triple-wave epidemic" of overdose deaths. The first wave of deaths began in 2000 due to prescription opioids like Oxycontin and Vicodin. By 2007, heroin was the leading cause of opioid overdose deaths.

Since 2013, however, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have taken hold and have begun claiming a higher share of opioid overdose deaths year by year.