El Dorado County, Nevada City, Placer County struggle with storm aftermath, State of Emergency

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Some are calling for an emergency declaration as the snow is being blamed for hundreds of power outages in El Dorado County and places like Nevada City.

The snow is covering everything from the roads to mailboxes to trees surrounding power lines.

John Irons was at his mother's house when a large tree brought down the power lines right in front of the home. He says they lost power for three to four days and lost about 12 trees altogether.

"Mom was definitely scared you know," said Irons. "Every time a tree fell, it was like a gunshot went off and then just a big old crash and snow everywhere."

Meanwhile, Placer County is currently under a State of Emergency. However, Calli Genest, who lives in Dutch Flat, questions why officials have yet to add El Dorado County to that list. She says she is worried about her grandparents who live in Volcanoville.

"They are experiencing no power, no water," explained Genest. "They have no access to the internet and nothing. The officials we've spoken to, the county officials as well as calling the 2-1-1, they just keep telling everyone to go online. 'That's how you are going to get resources.' But if they have no power or internet, how are they supposed to access their website?"

The Placer County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office say they are working together in unified command to do what they can. Genest says she is grateful for all their help, but she is asking residents to speak out if they're in a bad situation. She says the reason that they were able to put Placer County as part of the State of Emergency is by continuing to speak out.

So how exactly does a State of Emergency get declared here in California?

The website SCOCAblog.com is a joint project between Berkeley's Law California Constitution Center and the Hastings Law Journal. It says the Emergency Services Act gives California’s Governor broad emergency authority.

The act establishes statewide emergency standards in the event of natural, manmade, or state-of-war emergencies that put in peril the life, property, and resources of California citizens.

In an emergency, a governor may exercise California’s sovereign authority to the fullest extent possible, consistent with individual rights and liberties. After declaring an emergency, a governor may disregard statutory law to direct state resources in responding to the crisis.