How to hike safely in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hiking is one of the most popular activities in Kern County with destinations like the Wind Wolves Preserve and the Pinnacles near Ridgecrest. But it can also be dangerous if certain safety precautions aren't taken, making it easy to get lost or go missing.

23ABC took an in-depth look at some information from the National Park Service and has some tips on how to hike safely.

First off, do not rely on your cell phone because there may not be cellular coverage where you are. Consider having a personal locator beacon should you need to call for help.

If you are using your cell phone, keep the battery fully charged, and remember searching for a cell signal can quickly drain your phone battery. So consider turning off your phone or switching to airplane mode until you need it.

Most importantly leave a trip plan behind with a family member or friend. Include details on where you will be walking or hiking, your contact information, when you plan to arrive and return, and who is coming with you. The details in this document can be very helpful to search and rescue teams in the case of an emergency.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation also offers these hiking safety tips:

Hike with a friend or family member. The companionship in the great outdoors is fun and you can encourage one another to meet your fitness goals.

Don't walk off-trail. Do not walk off-trail or enter closed areas. Cutting across switchbacks erodes the hillside and eventually destroys the trail. Plus, walking off-trail increases your chance of suffering an injury or getting lost.

Be courteous and observe trail etiquette. Communicate with others and step aside to yield, if possible, when others approach you on a trail. Alert those in front if you wish to pass.

Take plenty of drinking water. Leave stream, river and lake water for the park wildlife. Although it looks clean and refreshing, mountain stream water can make you ill. Drink and carry plenty of water (a minimum of 1 quart every two hours).

Shoes : Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes to help prevent injury.

Never feed or touch wildlife . Do not approach or attempt to move sick or injured wildlife. Please report any encounters with aggressive, sick or injured animals to a park ranger.

Wildlife lives in all state parks, even near urban areas. Although rare, black bears, mountain lions and rattlesnakes may be seen. If you encounter wildlife on the trail, keep your distance, back away slowly and do not run. Report your sightings to a State Parks ranger.

Snakes : Always know where you are stepping. For example, if you must traverse a log that has fallen across the trail, rather than just stepping over the log, first step up onto the log then step down once you know the coast is clear. Be cautious when climbing rocks or picking up firewood. If you see a snake, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. Most bites occur when people get too close or try to touch them.

Ticks : Populations are expected to rise again this season. Take the following precautions to avoid them:

Walk in the middle of trails. Use insect repellent. Tuck your pants into your socks. After taking off gear, check for hitchhiking ticks Always do a “tick-check” with the help of a friend.

