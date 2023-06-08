Lawsuit filed alleging Valley Air District 'cooked the books' on climate-credits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District is finding itself under fire. Valley Air is receiving backlash from multiple organizations about their alleged lack of responsibility within the company. The organizations filed a 60-day notice of their intent to file a lawsuit against Valley Air about 2 months ago.

In the notice, the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition maintains that Valley Air is in violation of Rule 2201, which lays out how the district is supposed to run its climate credit-banking system so that it aligns with federal regulations.

According to Central Valley Air Quality Coalition Executive Director Catherine Garoupa, the climate credits issued by Valley Air are earned when a company reduces air emissions. Garoupa says these credits have been over-inflated and were set at a lower cost for larger companies.

"We were investigating this for several years and worked with a group called EarthWorks to put out a report documenting some of the issues with these credits that then led the State Air Resources Board to do their own audit of the program in 2020," said Garoupa.

According to Garoupa, Valley Air said it would change the rules moving forward, but still would not account for past accountings.

"Potentially as early as 2004, they were filing reports every year that were incorrect, so under the Clean Air Act they are required to go back and correct those reports," said Garoupa.

Garoupa says she worked for 2 years with Valley Air to find solutions, but she says they never made progress, leading her and 2 other coalition members to resign from the program. They filed the lawsuit soon after.

The air district has responded to the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition by pointing out that they have taken action to reform their climate-credits system.

"For the past several years, the district has been implementing the remedies required by Rule 2201 and authorized by EPA despite allegations to the contrary by Petitioners. In addition, there has been significant effort at the local level working with CARB and EPA, to continue enhancing the District's permitting program through an ongoing public engagement process. In fact, just last month, the District adopted the latest amendments to Rule 2201 to further enhance and strengthen the permitting program," said Valley Air in a written statement.

Garoupa says they want to see Valley Air take accountability for its own actions and correct its errors.

"They love to talk pollution blowing in from the Bay Area, from China, that we're in a basin. They use the phrase 'We leave no stone left unturned,' and yet we look inside their own system and they've been mismanaging and cooking the books for decades," said Garoupa.

According to Garoupa, the legal action is at the very beginning stages. Valley Air has been served with the lawsuit and a judge has been assigned to preside over the matter.

IN-DEPTH: THE CLEAN AIR ROOMS PROGRAM

One of the programs offered by the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District is the Clean Air Rooms Program.

Valley Air is encouraging all California Residents, especially those with sensitivities to low air quality, to maintain a clean-air room in their homes. This is a room in your home that is kept closed off against outside air sources in order to provide a space for lungs to take a breather.

In order to help people create their clean-air room, Valley Air is offering free air purifier units to eligible households. To check your home's program eligibility, and for more information on how to set up a clean-air room, please visit the Clean Air Rooms Program page at the Valley Air website.