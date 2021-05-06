The future of air travel: What to expect the next time you take to the skies

(KERO) — As COVID cases and deaths are slowing down in America, more people are getting ready to pack their bags and get back to traveling.

Air travel has hit new pandemic records.

The Transportation Security Administration says Sunday its agents screened more than 1.6 million people at airports across the country.

But this comes during a time where there is some confusion over the issue of travel now as the pandemic slows down in America.

TSA screened nearly ten times more travelers than the same Sunday a year ago.

On that day of the week, numbers often are the highest for the TSA.

But they say the number of travelers on the other days was also higher overall.

According to the federal agency, it recorded more than a million screenings every day for more than seven weeks straight.

The European Union will consider different plans to reopen non-essential travel from overseas.

Plans are expected to require people to receive their last dose of the vaccine at least two weeks before traveling.

How those people will prove they received their vaccination remains one of the details that need to be determined.

A look at the future of the airline industry

With the vaccine, you should be able to travel, especially domestically. Now, international travel is still a question in the public health community, especially the e.u. Where you have countries like France, Spain, and Italy, which have vaccinated just 7% of its population, said Dr. Ali.

The European Union announced plans to create a digital certificate, but until that happens, countries will likely allow people to show an authentic vaccination record.

Children not allowed to receive the vaccine will need to show a negative COVID test.

What to expect the next time you travel

Don't forget to pack your mask if you're planning to travel.

The TSA extended the federal requirement that travelers on buses, trains, commercial flights, and at airports continue to wear face masks.

The requirement will now remain in effect through September 13.

There are some exemptions for people with disabilities.

Airlines have banned more than 2,000 people for refusing to follow mask requirements.

Fines for failing to follow the rules can range from $250 to $15,000.

For cruises, group vacations, and overseas trips, you may have to wait until 2022. But travel in America is quickly picking up.

Varinnia Colemere has been with Nervig Travel out of Panama City Florida for the last 30 years.

She says tour operators in the U.S. are booming.

The national parks had their best year last year and will continue to do so in 2021.

Hot spots she's booking for summer include, Florida, Wyoming to see Yellowstone, The Grand Canyon, and South Dakota. In Helena, Montana, bookings are up 250% since 2019. Travel to Fairbanks, Alaska is up nearly 200% in the same time period.

Colemere says people want to visit states with the least restrictions. That's also driving up prices in hotels, Airbnbs, and rental cars. So be prepared to "spend" more and book farther out. She recommends 6 months in advance.

Tips for traveling

If you are planning to travel, try to limit the number of public touchpoints you might have.

For flights, this includes checking into your flight before you get to the airport and keeping your boarding passes on your phone.

For other travel, have a digital pass or wear gloves if you will be in contact with surfaces other people have touched.