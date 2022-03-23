Where does California stand in regards to COVID levels?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There's some good news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday as most if not, all of the United States is now considered at a low level for risk of COVID-19.

23ABC took an in-depth look at the CDC's latest numbers and has more on where Kern County and other counties in California currently stand.

How CDC Measures the COVID-19 Community Levels



CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level. New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system. Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge. Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.



- CDC U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels

At last check, Kern County is now at the low-risk level, dropping from medium last week.

This means masks are no longer required for any setting except medical facilities and public transportation and of course unless you want to wear one.

As for the state, it's mostly a sea of green indicating most areas are also now at the low-risk level.

Only five counties remain at yellow or medium-risk: Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Modoc and Tuolumne.

At the low-risk level, the CDC recommends:

For Individual and Household-level Prevention Behaviors

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

For Community-level Prevention Strategies (as recommended by state or local authorities)