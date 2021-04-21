23ABC Meteorologist Elaina Rusk speaks with NASA astronaut about upcoming SpaceX mission

(KERO) — This morning, Meteorologist Elaina Rusk 23ABC spoke with NASA astronaut Doug Hurley about SpaceX's upcoming commercial mission to the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 2:49 a.m. Friday for the launch of the agency’s Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station

NASA Television launch coverage begins. NASA Television will have continuous coverage, including docking, hatch opening, and welcome ceremony.

Following a launch Friday, the Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet is scheduled to dock to the space station early Saturday morning.

Follow along with launch activities and get more information about the mission at: http://www.nasa.gov/crew-2.

Learn more about commercial crew and space station activities by following @Commercial_Crew, @space_station, and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the Commercial Crew Facebook, ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.