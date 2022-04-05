Bakersfield offering spring break camps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Spring break is just around the corner for many schools and some parents may be looking for ways to keep their kids busy.

Bakersfield parents will have some options with two camps going on.

The first camp starts Monday, April 11th and runs through Friday, April 15th at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and is a Science Technology Engineering Art Math (S.T.E.A.M) camp. The second camp starts Monday, April 11th and runs through Friday, April 15th at the Silver Creek Community Center.

Keith Powell from Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks Department tells 23ABC how parents can register their kids for two spring break camps being offered.