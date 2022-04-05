Watch
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

Bakersfield offering spring break camps

Spring break camp (FILE)
23ABC
FILE - Children participate in activities during a spring break camp.
Spring break camp (FILE)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 12:13:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Spring break is just around the corner for many schools and some parents may be looking for ways to keep their kids busy.

Bakersfield parents will have some options with two camps going on.

The first camp starts Monday, April 11th and runs through Friday, April 15th at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and is a Science Technology Engineering Art Math (S.T.E.A.M) camp. The second camp starts Monday, April 11th and runs through Friday, April 15th at the Silver Creek Community Center.

Keith Powell from Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks Department tells 23ABC how parents can register their kids for two spring break camps being offered.

Bakersfield offering spring break camps

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen