Bakersfield SPCA discusses the effects fireworks have on animals

What you need to know about fireworks and your pets.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jun 09, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This morning, Julie Johnson, the Executive Director of the Bakersfield SPCA, joined 23ABC to discuss their new initiative to educate the public about the effects fireworks have on animals.

The Bakersfield SPCA is selling yard signs as a way for pet parents to let neighbors know they have pets that get scared by fireworks.

The yard signs are available at the SPCA for a minimum $25 donation. They are located at 3000 Gibson Street. When you get there call 323-8353 extension 2 and staff will take your payment and bring the sign to your car.

