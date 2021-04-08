Watch
Bakersfield vaccine site inundated with outsiders

Some Californians are crossing county lines to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Bakersfield, where eligibility has been expanded
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State University Bakersfield is not only home to a campus but a vaccination site. When word got out that this site had a higher vaccine supply than there were patients, people started traveling from southern California to Bakersfield in order to get their spot in line.

Today 23ABC spoke with Dina Madden with Kaiser Permanente about the influx of people at CSUB vaccination site.

The CSUB vaccine site previously told 23ABC that they have the capability to vaccinate thousands of more people that have been showing up. Now that they accept walk-ins, in addition to opening eligibility to anyone over the age of 16. More spots are being filled by people living in places where they may not be eligible for the vaccine just yet.

