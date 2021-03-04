CASA of Kern County expanding support for foster youth through new clubhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This clubhouse is built just for them.

"It's about a very special population of children and that is foster children," said Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County. "This is a dedicated center for foster youth."

CASA is holding an open house Thursday to show the community how the new CASA Clubhouse will serve as a lifeline for foster youth and CASA Advocates.

"The Clubhouse will be a tribute to thousands of children who have had a CASA Volunteer walk y their side, and the thousands more that will see a community-wide effort to assist in their darkest times," the organization said.

The community is invited to get a first-hand look at the new clubhouse. The open house is taking place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchases for $50 and can be found online. You can also join virtually.