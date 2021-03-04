Menu

Watch
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

CASA of Kern County expanding support for foster youth through new clubhouse

items.[0].videoTitle
This morning, CASA of Kern County shares the work going into its new clubhouse and the program that is built to help foster youth. Tonight CASA will hold an open house for the community.
CASA Clubhouse
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:38:24-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This clubhouse is built just for them.

"It's about a very special population of children and that is foster children," said Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County. "This is a dedicated center for foster youth."

CASA is holding an open house Thursday to show the community how the new CASA Clubhouse will serve as a lifeline for foster youth and CASA Advocates.

"The Clubhouse will be a tribute to thousands of children who have had a CASA Volunteer walk y their side, and the thousands more that will see a community-wide effort to assist in their darkest times," the organization said.

The community is invited to get a first-hand look at the new clubhouse. The open house is taking place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchases for $50 and can be found online. You can also join virtually.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps