BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this week we told you about a current streak by the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team that's one of the longest in the nation. The Roadrunners have sent a wrestler to nationals for 48 straight seasons.

This month, CSUB will again send wrestlers to the NCAA tournament. This morning wrestler Dominic Ducharme and head coach Luke Smith joined 23ABC to talk about their season and the upcoming tournament.