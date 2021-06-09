Executive director of Children's Advocates Resource Endowment discusses decision to cancel Village Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday organizers announced the decision to cancel Village Fest for the second year in a row. 23ABC spoke with officials Wednesday about what went into that decision making process.

Jim Luff, Executive director of Children's Advocates Resource Endowment, joined 23ABC Morning Show to share why they decided to cancel this year's festivities.

While they will not be holding the festival this year, Luff said the charity will continue to provide grants in 2022. CARE provides grants of up to $10,000 through a grant application process