Garces football coach discusses return to the field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High School football is slated to begin next Friday, with a host of games on the schedule.

Liberty will be playing at Stockdale, Frontier playing at Bakersfield High, and Tehachapi playing at Golden Valley. Highland is hosting South and Mira Monte is on the road at North.

All those games are set to take place at 7:30 p.m.

This morning, Garces coach Paul Golla joined 23ABC to discuss how he's preparing and what this season will look like.