Give back to local nonprofits in Kern County's largest single-day fundraiser

(KERO) — Today is a day to give. It's Give Big Kern.

Give Big Kern is considered the single biggest day of fundraising in Kern County.

This morning, 23ABC spoke with the president of Bakersfield Arc about why they're participating in Give Big Kern.

BARC’s mission is to build a stronger community by helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve individual goals for a better life.

During the fundraising period, the public can log on to the Give Big Kern website and search for or go through a list of local non-profit organizations. Anyone can either give a monetary donation or sign up to work voluntary hours.