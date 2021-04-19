How to honor local victims during National Crime Victims' Rights week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week we honor and commemorate those who have been the victim of crime, as well as those organizations that work to help them.

In the past, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office has regularly hosted the Victims’ Rights March during Crime Victims’ Rights Week each year. The circumstances of the pandemic have precluded the holding of the march both this year and last.

Instead, the DA's Office has scheduled a series of events.

On Monday, the DA's Office is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for the Secret Witness Hotline, a fund created to provide rewards for information surrounding homicide cases.

The District Attorney’s Office will also be hosting an Honor and Remembrance Drive on Wednesday between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Focusing attention on the local lives senselessly lost to homicide during 2020, the drive allows participants driving eastbound on Truxtun Avenue past 1215 Truxtun to view poster-size photos of 2020 homicide victims to honor and remember them.

Additionally, video vignettes honoring crime victims and the professionals that help them pursue justice will be posted daily to the Kern County District Attorney’s Facebook page.