BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is offering a behind-the-scenes look at its headquarters.

This weekend, KCSO will be offering a tour of its Air Support, K9, SWAT, Bomb Squad, Training Simulators, and Search & Rescue units.

The tours begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

Call (661) 391-7559 to reserve a spot.