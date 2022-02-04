National Wear Red Day aims to raise awareness about heart disease, stroke for women

(KERO) — Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day when the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement asks all of us to add a touch of red to our outfits.
It's all to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke which is the No. 1 killer for women.
Dr. Nadeem Ggoraya, a family medicine practitioner at Dignity Health and a volunteer medical expert for the American Heart Association, discussed with 23ABC about how to prevent heart disease and stroke.
