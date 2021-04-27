Nonprofits bringing Concert for the Causes event to Kern County

(KERO) — The League of Dreams, M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center and The Wounded Heroes Fund have partnered up to bring Concert for the Causes to Kern County on June 5.

This event will be an evening concert at the Kern County Raceway Park. Performances will be by headliner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., ‘The Voice Season 19’s’ and Bakersfield’s own Jim Ranger, Joe Peters, and Boone’s Farm Trio.

Tickets will go on sale next week and all proceeds will benefit the three organizations. You can find a link for tickets here.